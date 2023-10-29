Entering their Sunday, October 29 matchup with the New England Patriots (2-5) at Hard Rock Stadium, which starts at 1:00 PM , the Miami Dolphins (5-2) are keeping their eye on 13 players on the injury report.

Watch the Dolphins in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

In their last game, the Dolphins lost 31-17 to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Patriots are coming off of a victory over the Buffalo Bills by the score of 29-25.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Miami Dolphins Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Raheem Mostert RB Ankle Questionable
Braxton Berrios WR Personal Did Not Participate In Practice
Tyreek Hill WR Hip Did Not Participate In Practice
Jaylen Waddle WR Back Limited Participation In Practice
Alec Ingold FB Foot Questionable
Connor Williams OL Groin Questionable
David Long LB Knee Full Participation In Practice
Xavien Howard CB Groin Questionable
Nik Needham CB Achilles Questionable
Jalen Ramsey CB Knee Questionable
Jevon Holland S Concussion Questionable
River Cracraft WR Shoulder Questionable
Cam Smith CB Foot Questionable

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

New England Patriots Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Vederian Lowe OT Ankle Out
Trent Brown OL Ankle Questionable
Jonathan Jones DB Knee Questionable
Josh Uche LB Ankle Out
Deatrich Wise DL Shoulder Questionable
Christian Barmore DL Knee Questionable
Davon Godchaux DL Ankle Limited Participation In Practice
Hunter Henry TE Ankle Limited Participation In Practice
Shaun Wade CB Shoulder Questionable
Calvin Anderson OL Illness Out
Cole Strange OL Knee Limited Participation In Practice
Ty Montgomery WR NIR - Personal Did Not Participate In Practice
Keion White DE Concussion Questionable

Dolphins vs. Patriots Game Info

Rep the Dolphins or the Patriots with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dolphins Season Insights

  • On the offensive side of the ball, the Dolphins have been a top-five unit, ranking best in the NFL by averaging 462.3 yards per game. They rank 20th on defense (345.3 yards allowed per game).
  • The Dolphins sport the 27th-ranked defense this year (26.7 points allowed per game), and they've been more effective offensively, ranking best with 34.3 points per game.
  • On offense, the Dolphins have been a top-five unit in terms of passing yards, ranking best in the NFL by putting up 300 per game. They rank 20th on defense (233 passing yards allowed per game).
  • Miami ranks 19th in run defense this season (112.3 rushing yards allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking best in the NFL with 162.3 rushing yards per game.
  • The Dolphins rank 23rd in the NFL with a -3 turnover margin after forcing 7 turnovers (22nd in the NFL) while committing 10 (17th in the NFL).

Dolphins vs. Patriots Betting Info

  • Spread Favorite: Dolphins (-8.5)
  • Moneyline: Dolphins (-450), Patriots (+340)
  • Total: 47 points

Sign up to live bet on the Dolphins-Patriots matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.