Entering their Sunday, October 29 matchup with the New England Patriots (2-5) at Hard Rock Stadium, which starts at 1:00 PM , the Miami Dolphins (5-2) are keeping their eye on 13 players on the injury report.

In their last game, the Dolphins lost 31-17 to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Patriots are coming off of a victory over the Buffalo Bills by the score of 29-25.

Miami Dolphins Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Raheem Mostert RB Ankle Questionable Braxton Berrios WR Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Tyreek Hill WR Hip Did Not Participate In Practice Jaylen Waddle WR Back Limited Participation In Practice Alec Ingold FB Foot Questionable Connor Williams OL Groin Questionable David Long LB Knee Full Participation In Practice Xavien Howard CB Groin Questionable Nik Needham CB Achilles Questionable Jalen Ramsey CB Knee Questionable Jevon Holland S Concussion Questionable River Cracraft WR Shoulder Questionable Cam Smith CB Foot Questionable

New England Patriots Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Vederian Lowe OT Ankle Out Trent Brown OL Ankle Questionable Jonathan Jones DB Knee Questionable Josh Uche LB Ankle Out Deatrich Wise DL Shoulder Questionable Christian Barmore DL Knee Questionable Davon Godchaux DL Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Hunter Henry TE Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Shaun Wade CB Shoulder Questionable Calvin Anderson OL Illness Out Cole Strange OL Knee Limited Participation In Practice Ty Montgomery WR NIR - Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Keion White DE Concussion Questionable

Dolphins vs. Patriots Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Dolphins Season Insights

On the offensive side of the ball, the Dolphins have been a top-five unit, ranking best in the NFL by averaging 462.3 yards per game. They rank 20th on defense (345.3 yards allowed per game).

The Dolphins sport the 27th-ranked defense this year (26.7 points allowed per game), and they've been more effective offensively, ranking best with 34.3 points per game.

On offense, the Dolphins have been a top-five unit in terms of passing yards, ranking best in the NFL by putting up 300 per game. They rank 20th on defense (233 passing yards allowed per game).

Miami ranks 19th in run defense this season (112.3 rushing yards allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking best in the NFL with 162.3 rushing yards per game.

The Dolphins rank 23rd in the NFL with a -3 turnover margin after forcing 7 turnovers (22nd in the NFL) while committing 10 (17th in the NFL).

Dolphins vs. Patriots Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Dolphins (-8.5)

Dolphins (-8.5) Moneyline: Dolphins (-450), Patriots (+340)

Dolphins (-450), Patriots (+340) Total: 47 points

