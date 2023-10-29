Dolphins vs. Patriots Injury Report — Week 8
Entering their Sunday, October 29 matchup with the New England Patriots (2-5) at Hard Rock Stadium, which starts at 1:00 PM , the Miami Dolphins (5-2) are keeping their eye on 13 players on the injury report.
In their last game, the Dolphins lost 31-17 to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Patriots are coming off of a victory over the Buffalo Bills by the score of 29-25.
Miami Dolphins Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Raheem Mostert
|RB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Braxton Berrios
|WR
|Personal
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|Hip
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|Back
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Alec Ingold
|FB
|Foot
|Questionable
|Connor Williams
|OL
|Groin
|Questionable
|David Long
|LB
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Xavien Howard
|CB
|Groin
|Questionable
|Nik Needham
|CB
|Achilles
|Questionable
|Jalen Ramsey
|CB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Jevon Holland
|S
|Concussion
|Questionable
|River Cracraft
|WR
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Cam Smith
|CB
|Foot
|Questionable
New England Patriots Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Vederian Lowe
|OT
|Ankle
|Out
|Trent Brown
|OL
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Jonathan Jones
|DB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Josh Uche
|LB
|Ankle
|Out
|Deatrich Wise
|DL
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Christian Barmore
|DL
|Knee
|Questionable
|Davon Godchaux
|DL
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Shaun Wade
|CB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Calvin Anderson
|OL
|Illness
|Out
|Cole Strange
|OL
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Ty Montgomery
|WR
|NIR - Personal
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Keion White
|DE
|Concussion
|Questionable
Dolphins vs. Patriots Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Dolphins Season Insights
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Dolphins have been a top-five unit, ranking best in the NFL by averaging 462.3 yards per game. They rank 20th on defense (345.3 yards allowed per game).
- The Dolphins sport the 27th-ranked defense this year (26.7 points allowed per game), and they've been more effective offensively, ranking best with 34.3 points per game.
- On offense, the Dolphins have been a top-five unit in terms of passing yards, ranking best in the NFL by putting up 300 per game. They rank 20th on defense (233 passing yards allowed per game).
- Miami ranks 19th in run defense this season (112.3 rushing yards allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking best in the NFL with 162.3 rushing yards per game.
- The Dolphins rank 23rd in the NFL with a -3 turnover margin after forcing 7 turnovers (22nd in the NFL) while committing 10 (17th in the NFL).
Dolphins vs. Patriots Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Dolphins (-8.5)
- Moneyline: Dolphins (-450), Patriots (+340)
- Total: 47 points
