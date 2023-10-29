The Miami Dolphins (5-2) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the New England Patriots (2-5) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium in an AFC East clash.

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Patriots

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida TV: CBS

Dolphins Insights

This year, the Dolphins rack up 9.0 more points per game (34.3) than the Patriots allow (25.3).

The Dolphins average 151 more yards per game (462.3) than the Patriots give up per contest (311.3).

Miami rushes for 162.3 yards per game, 61.6 more than the 100.7 New England allows per contest.

The Dolphins have turned the ball over five more times (10 total) than the Patriots have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Dolphins Home Performance

The Dolphins score 47.7 points per game at home (13.4 more than their overall average), and concede 19 at home (7.7 less than overall).

At home, the Dolphins accumulate 558 yards per game and concede 309. That's more than they gain overall (462.3), but less than they allow (345.3).

Miami's average yards passing at home (313.3) is higher than its overall average (300). And its average yards allowed at home (221.7) is lower than overall (233).

At home, the Dolphins accumulate 244.7 rushing yards per game and concede 87.3. That's more than they gain overall (162.3), and less than they allow (112.3).

The Dolphins' offensive third-down percentage at home (50%) is higher than their overall average (42.9%). Their defensive third-down percentage at home (30.2%) is lower than overall (40%).

Dolphins Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/8/2023 New York W 31-16 FOX 10/15/2023 Carolina W 42-21 CBS 10/22/2023 at Philadelphia L 31-17 NBC 10/29/2023 New England - CBS 11/5/2023 at Kansas City - NFL Network 11/19/2023 Las Vegas - CBS 11/24/2023 at New York - Amazon Prime Video

