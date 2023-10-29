Dolphins vs. Patriots: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 8
According to sportsbooks, the New England Patriots (2-5) are 9.5-point underdogs in a road AFC East matchup with the Miami Dolphins (5-2) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium. An over/under of 47 points has been set for this matchup.
Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Dolphins as they ready for this matchup against the Patriots. Before the Patriots take on the Dolphins, take a look at their betting insights and trends.
Dolphins vs. Patriots Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Miami Moneyline
|New England Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Dolphins (-9.5)
|47
|-450
|+350
|FanDuel
|Dolphins (-9.5)
|46.5
|-450
|+350
Miami vs. New England Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Dolphins vs. Patriots Betting Insights
- Miami has a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Dolphins are unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 9.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Miami games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (57.1%).
- New England owns two wins against the spread this season.
- New England has played two games (out of seven) which finished over the total this year.
Dolphins Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Tyreek Hill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|87.5 (-118)
|-
|Tua Tagovailoa
|276.5 (-115)
|-
|3.5 (-128)
|-
|-
|-
|Jaylen Waddle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|59.5 (-115)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
