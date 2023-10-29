According to sportsbooks, the New England Patriots (2-5) are 9.5-point underdogs in a road AFC East matchup with the Miami Dolphins (5-2) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium. An over/under of 47 points has been set for this matchup.

Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Dolphins as they ready for this matchup against the Patriots. Before the Patriots take on the Dolphins, take a look at their betting insights and trends.

Dolphins vs. Patriots Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Miami Moneyline New England Moneyline BetMGM Dolphins (-9.5) 47 -450 +350 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Dolphins (-9.5) 46.5 -450 +350 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 8 Odds

Miami vs. New England Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida TV Info: CBS

Dolphins vs. Patriots Betting Insights

Miami has a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Dolphins are unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 9.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Miami games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (57.1%).

New England owns two wins against the spread this season.

New England has played two games (out of seven) which finished over the total this year.

Dolphins Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Tyreek Hill - - - - 87.5 (-118) - Tua Tagovailoa 276.5 (-115) - 3.5 (-128) - - - Jaylen Waddle - - - - 59.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

