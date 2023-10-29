The Miami Dolphins (5-2) square off against a fellow AFC East opponent when they host the New England Patriots (2-5) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium.

The betting insights and trends for the Dolphins and Patriots can be found below before they meet on Sunday.

Dolphins vs. Patriots Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Dolphins 9.5 47 -450 +350

Dolphins vs. Patriots Betting Records & Stats

Miami Dolphins

The average total in Miami's outings this year is 49.1, 2.1 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Dolphins have covered the spread five times this season (5-2-0).

The Dolphins have been moneyline favorites four times this year, and they've won all of those games.

Miami has played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

New England Patriots

The Patriots and their opponents have scored more than 47 combined points just once this season.

New England's outings this season have a 41.5-point average over/under, 5.5 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Patriots have covered the spread twice in seven games with a set spread.

This season, the Patriots have won one out of the five games in which they've been the underdog.

New England has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +350 moneyline set for this game.

Dolphins vs. Patriots Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Dolphins 34.3 1 26.7 28 49.1 6 7 Patriots 14.4 30 25.3 25 41.5 1 7

Dolphins vs. Patriots Betting Insights & Trends

Dolphins

In its past three games, Miami has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

In Miami's past three contests, it has hit the over once.

In matchups against teams in the same division, the Dolphins are averaging 22 points per game, while they sport an overall season average of 34.3 points per game. Defensively, they are giving up 32.5 points per game in divisional matchups compared to 26.7 points per game in all games.

The Dolphins have scored a total of 53 more points than their opponents this year (7.6 per game), while the Patriots have been outscored by 76 points (10.9 per game).

Patriots

Over its last three games, New England has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

In their past three games, the Patriots have gone over the total once.

The Patriots are scoring more points in divisional matchups (20.3 per game) than overall (14.4), and also giving up fewer points in the division (19.7) than overall (25.3).

Dolphins Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.1 47.5 50.4 Implied Team Total AVG 27.7 29.3 26.5 ATS Record 5-2-0 3-0-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-3-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 3-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

Patriots Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.5 42.6 40 Implied Team Total AVG 22.7 23.3 22 ATS Record 2-5-0 1-3-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-5-0 2-2-0 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 0-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 1-2 0-2

