Durham Smythe will be running routes against the 12th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Miami Dolphins meet the New England Patriots in Week 8, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Smythe's 11 catches (on 16 total targets) have led to 123 yards receiving (and an average of 24.6 per game).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Smythe and the Dolphins with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Smythe vs. the Patriots

Smythe vs the Patriots (since 2021): 5 GP / 17.4 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 17.4 REC YPG / REC TD New England has not allowed 100 or more receiving yards to an opposing player in the 2023 season.

The Patriots have conceded a TD pass to eight opposing players this year.

New England has not allowed an opposing receiver to register two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The Patriots give up 210.6 passing yards per game, the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Patriots' defense ranks 10th in the league with eight passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Watch Dolphins vs Patriots on Fubo!

Dolphins Player Previews

Durham Smythe Receiving Props vs. the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 12.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Smythe with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Smythe Receiving Insights

In 40.0% of his opportunities (twice in five games), Smythe has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Smythe has been targeted on 16 of his team's 232 passing attempts this season (6.9% target share).

He has picked up 7.7 yards per target (123 yards on 16 targets).

Smythe, in five games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Smythe (three red zone targets) has been targeted 8.8% of the time in the red zone (34 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Smythe's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Panthers 10/15/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 4 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 9/24/2023 Week 3 1 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 3 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 9/10/2023 Week 1 7 TAR / 3 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.