Jaylen Waddle was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins match up with the New England Patriots at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. Check out Waddle's stats below.

In the passing game, Waddle has been targeted 41 times, with season stats of 359 yards on 30 receptions (12 per catch) and two TDs. He also has one carry for -2 yards.

Jaylen Waddle Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Back

The Dolphins have two other receivers on the injury report this week: River Cracraft (LP/shoulder): 6 Rec; 87 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Tyreek Hill (DNP/hip): 53 Rec; 902 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs



Week 8 Injury Reports

Dolphins vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Waddle 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 41 30 359 164 2 12

Waddle Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 5 4 78 0 Week 2 @Patriots 6 4 86 0 Week 4 @Bills 5 4 46 0 Week 5 Giants 10 5 35 1 Week 6 Panthers 9 7 51 1 Week 7 @Eagles 6 6 63 0

