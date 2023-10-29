Will Jaylen Waddle Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jaylen Waddle was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins match up with the New England Patriots at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. Check out Waddle's stats below.
In the passing game, Waddle has been targeted 41 times, with season stats of 359 yards on 30 receptions (12 per catch) and two TDs. He also has one carry for -2 yards.
Jaylen Waddle Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Back
- The Dolphins have two other receivers on the injury report this week:
- River Cracraft (LP/shoulder): 6 Rec; 87 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Tyreek Hill (DNP/hip): 53 Rec; 902 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs
Dolphins vs. Patriots Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Waddle 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|41
|30
|359
|164
|2
|12
Waddle Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|5
|4
|78
|0
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|6
|4
|86
|0
|Week 4
|@Bills
|5
|4
|46
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|10
|5
|35
|1
|Week 6
|Panthers
|9
|7
|51
|1
|Week 7
|@Eagles
|6
|6
|63
|0
