Jaylen Waddle will be up against the 12th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Miami Dolphins play the New England Patriots in Week 8, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Waddle has accumulated 30 catches for 359 yards and two TDs this campaign so far this year. He has been targeted on 41 occasions, and averages 59.8 yards receiving.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Waddle and the Dolphins with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Waddle vs. the Patriots

Waddle vs the Patriots (since 2021): 5 GP / 59 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 59 REC YPG / REC TD No player has collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against New England in the 2023 season.

The Patriots have allowed eight opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against New England on the season.

The pass defense of the Patriots is conceding 210.6 yards per game this year, which ranks 12th in the league.

The Patriots' defense is 10th in the league by conceding 1.1 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (eight total passing TDs).

Watch Dolphins vs Patriots on Fubo!

Dolphins Player Previews

Jaylen Waddle Receiving Props vs. the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 61.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Waddle with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Waddle Receiving Insights

In three of six games this season, Waddle has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Waddle has 17.7% of his team's target share (41 targets on 232 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 41 times, averaging 8.8 yards per target (32nd in NFL).

In two of six games this season, Waddle has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has scored two of his team's 31 offensive touchdowns this season (6.5%).

With seven red zone targets, Waddle has been on the receiving end of 20.6% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Waddle's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Eagles 10/22/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 6 REC / 63 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 10/15/2023 Week 6 9 TAR / 7 REC / 51 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 10/8/2023 Week 5 10 TAR / 5 REC / 35 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/1/2023 Week 4 5 TAR / 4 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 4 REC / 86 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.