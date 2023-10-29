With the Miami Dolphins squaring off against the New England Patriots in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Jaylen Waddle a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Jaylen Waddle score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a TD)

Waddle has caught 30 passes on 41 targets for 359 yards and two scores, averaging 59.8 yards per game.

In two of six games this year, Waddle has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

Jaylen Waddle Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 5 4 78 0 Week 2 @Patriots 6 4 86 0 Week 4 @Bills 5 4 46 0 Week 5 Giants 10 5 35 1 Week 6 Panthers 9 7 51 1 Week 7 @Eagles 6 6 63 0

