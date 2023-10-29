Should you wager on Jeff Wilson Jr. getting into the end zone in the Miami Dolphins' upcoming Week 8 matchup against the New England Patriots, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Jeff Wilson Jr. score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +275 (Bet $10 to win $27.50 if he scores a TD)

Wilson received 176 carries last year and racked up 860 rushing yards (53.8 ypg), with five rushing TDs.

He rushed for a touchdown in five games last season, but did not run for more than one TD in a game.

He had one touchdown catch last year (in 16 games).

Jeff Wilson Jr. Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 9 22 0 2 8 0 Week 2 Seahawks 18 84 0 2 19 0 Week 3 @Broncos 12 75 0 3 31 0 Week 4 Rams 18 74 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Panthers 17 120 1 1 12 0 Week 6 @Falcons 7 25 0 0 0 0 Week 7 Chiefs 7 54 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Rams 4 14 0 2 21 0 Week 9 @Bears 9 51 0 3 21 1 Week 10 Browns 17 119 1 2 24 0 Week 12 Texans 13 39 1 1 13 0 Week 13 @49ers 1 3 0 0 0 0 Week 14 @Chargers 4 26 0 0 0 0 Week 16 Packers 9 37 1 1 3 0 Week 17 @Patriots 15 45 0 3 31 0 Week 18 Jets 16 72 0 2 2 0 Wild Card @Bills 10 23 1 1 13 0

