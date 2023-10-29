Jeff Wilson Jr. will be up against the 13th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL when his Miami Dolphins meet the New England Patriots in Week 8, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Last season Wilson rushed for 860 yards on 176 attempts (53.8 ypg) and five TDs.

Wilson vs. the Patriots

Wilson vs the Patriots (since 2021): 1 GP / 45 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 45 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD Looking at run defense, the Patriots gave up more than 100 yards on the ground to two players last season.

Against New England last season, seven players rushed for at least one TD.

In the run game, no player ran for multiple TDs versus the Patriots last year.

Wilson will see the Patriots squad that gave up 105.5 rushing yards per game last year and was sixth-ranked in the NFL in rush defense.

The Dolphins are up against the NFL's best rushing D in terms of touchdowns allowed (seven TDs conceded a season ago).

Dolphins Player Previews

Jeff Wilson Jr. Rushing Props vs. the Patriots

Rushing Yards: 20.5 (-120)

Wilson Rushing Insights

Last season Wilson hit the over 10 times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 15 opportunities).

The Dolphins, who were 11th in the league in points scored last year, dropped back to pass 60.0% of the time while running the ball 40.0% of the time.

Wilson ran for a touchdown in five games last season, but did not score more than one in a single game.

Wilson's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Bears 9/11/2022 Week 1 9 ATT / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 9/18/2022 Week 2 18 ATT / 84 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 9/25/2022 Week 3 12 ATT / 75 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 10/3/2022 Week 4 18 ATT / 74 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 10/9/2022 Week 5 17 ATT / 120 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/16/2022 Week 6 7 ATT / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/23/2022 Week 7 7 ATT / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/30/2022 Week 8 4 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 11/6/2022 Week 9 9 ATT / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 21 YDS / 1 TD vs. Browns 11/13/2022 Week 10 17 ATT / 119 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 2 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 11/27/2022 Week 12 13 ATT / 39 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 12/4/2022 Week 13 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 12/11/2022 Week 14 4 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 12/25/2022 Week 16 9 ATT / 37 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 1/1/2023 Week 17 15 ATT / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 3 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 1/8/2023 Week 18 16 ATT / 72 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 1/15/2023 Wild Card 10 ATT / 23 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs

