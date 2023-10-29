Jeff Wilson Jr. Week 8 Preview vs. the Patriots
Jeff Wilson Jr. will be up against the 13th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL when his Miami Dolphins meet the New England Patriots in Week 8, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Last season Wilson rushed for 860 yards on 176 attempts (53.8 ypg) and five TDs.
Wilson vs. the Patriots
- Wilson vs the Patriots (since 2021): 1 GP / 45 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD
- Looking at run defense, the Patriots gave up more than 100 yards on the ground to two players last season.
- Against New England last season, seven players rushed for at least one TD.
- In the run game, no player ran for multiple TDs versus the Patriots last year.
- Wilson will see the Patriots squad that gave up 105.5 rushing yards per game last year and was sixth-ranked in the NFL in rush defense.
- The Dolphins are up against the NFL's best rushing D in terms of touchdowns allowed (seven TDs conceded a season ago).
Dolphins Player Previews
Jeff Wilson Jr. Rushing Props vs. the Patriots
- Rushing Yards: 20.5 (-120)
Wilson Rushing Insights
- Last season Wilson hit the over 10 times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 15 opportunities).
- The Dolphins, who were 11th in the league in points scored last year, dropped back to pass 60.0% of the time while running the ball 40.0% of the time.
- Wilson ran for a touchdown in five games last season, but did not score more than one in a single game.
Wilson's Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|at Bears
|9/11/2022
|Week 1
|9 ATT / 22 YDS / 0 TDs
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Seahawks
|9/18/2022
|Week 2
|18 ATT / 84 YDS / 0 TDs
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Broncos
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|12 ATT / 75 YDS / 0 TDs
|3 TAR / 3 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Rams
|10/3/2022
|Week 4
|18 ATT / 74 YDS / 1 TD
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Panthers
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|17 ATT / 120 YDS / 1 TD
|2 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Falcons
|10/16/2022
|Week 6
|7 ATT / 25 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Chiefs
|10/23/2022
|Week 7
|7 ATT / 54 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Rams
|10/30/2022
|Week 8
|4 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bears
|11/6/2022
|Week 9
|9 ATT / 51 YDS / 0 TDs
|3 TAR / 3 REC / 21 YDS / 1 TD
|vs. Browns
|11/13/2022
|Week 10
|17 ATT / 119 YDS / 1 TD
|5 TAR / 2 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Texans
|11/27/2022
|Week 12
|13 ATT / 39 YDS / 1 TD
|3 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs
|at 49ers
|12/4/2022
|Week 13
|1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs
|2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Chargers
|12/11/2022
|Week 14
|4 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Packers
|12/25/2022
|Week 16
|9 ATT / 37 YDS / 1 TD
|2 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Patriots
|1/1/2023
|Week 17
|15 ATT / 45 YDS / 0 TDs
|7 TAR / 3 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Jets
|1/8/2023
|Week 18
|16 ATT / 72 YDS / 0 TDs
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bills
|1/15/2023
|Wild Card
|10 ATT / 23 YDS / 1 TD
|4 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs
