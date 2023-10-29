Raheem Mostert did not participate in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins take on the New England Patriots at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. Trying to find Mostert's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

In the running game, Mostert has season stats of 84 rushes for 474 yards and nine TDs, picking up 5.6 yards per carry. He also has 19 catches on 23 targets for 151 yards.

Raheem Mostert Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Dolphins have no other running back on the injury list.

Dolphins vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Mostert 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 84 474 9 5.6 23 19 151 2

Mostert Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chargers 10 37 1 2 13 0 Week 2 @Patriots 18 121 2 1 6 0 Week 3 Broncos 13 82 3 7 60 1 Week 4 @Bills 7 9 0 3 36 0 Week 5 Giants 10 65 1 2 13 0 Week 6 Panthers 17 115 2 3 17 1 Week 7 @Eagles 9 45 0 1 6 0

