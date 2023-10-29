Will Raheem Mostert Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Raheem Mostert did not participate in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins take on the New England Patriots at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. Trying to find Mostert's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
In the running game, Mostert has season stats of 84 rushes for 474 yards and nine TDs, picking up 5.6 yards per carry. He also has 19 catches on 23 targets for 151 yards.
Raheem Mostert Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Dolphins have no other running back on the injury list.
Dolphins vs. Patriots Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Mostert 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|84
|474
|9
|5.6
|23
|19
|151
|2
Mostert Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|10
|37
|1
|2
|13
|0
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|18
|121
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 3
|Broncos
|13
|82
|3
|7
|60
|1
|Week 4
|@Bills
|7
|9
|0
|3
|36
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|10
|65
|1
|2
|13
|0
|Week 6
|Panthers
|17
|115
|2
|3
|17
|1
|Week 7
|@Eagles
|9
|45
|0
|1
|6
|0
