Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert will face a mediocre run defense in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the New England Patriots. The Patriots are ranked 13th in terms of rushing yards conceded, at 100.7 per game.

Mostert has piled up a team-best 84 rushing attempts for 474 total yards (67.7 ypg). He has scored nine rushing TDs. Mostert has accumulated 151 yards on 19 receptions (21.6 ypg) and two receiving TDs.

Mostert vs. the Patriots

Mostert vs the Patriots (since 2021): 3 GP / 55.3 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

3 GP / 55.3 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Patriots have let one opposing rusher to amass 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

New England has allowed five opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Patriots have let one opposing player to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The Patriots give up 100.7 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 13th-ranked rush defense this season.

The Patriots' defense is ranked 19th in the NFL with six rushing TDs conceded so far this season.

Dolphins Player Previews

Raheem Mostert Rushing Props vs. the Patriots

Rushing Yards: 51.5 (-111)

Mostert Rushing Insights

Mostert has gone over his rushing yards total in 57.1% of his opportunities (four of seven games).

The Dolphins, who are first in NFL play in points scored, have passed 56.3% of the time while running 43.7%.

He has handled 46.7% of his team's 180 rushing attempts this season (84).

Mostert has scored at least one rushing touchdown five times this season, inclduing multiple rushing TDs three times.

He has 35.5% of his team's 31 offensive touchdowns this season (11).

He has 17 carries in the red zone (43.6% of his team's 39 red zone rushes).

Raheem Mostert Receiving Props vs the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 12.5 (-111)

Mostert Receiving Insights

In four of seven games this year, Mostert has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Mostert has been targeted on 23 of his team's 232 passing attempts this season (9.9% target share).

He has 151 receiving yards on 23 targets to rank 91st in NFL play with 6.6 yards per target.

In two of seven games this season, Mostert has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

Mostert (four red zone targets) has been targeted 11.8% of the time in the red zone (34 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Mostert's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Eagles 10/22/2023 Week 7 9 ATT / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 10/15/2023 Week 6 17 ATT / 115 YDS / 2 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 1 TD vs. Giants 10/8/2023 Week 5 10 ATT / 65 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/1/2023 Week 4 7 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 9/24/2023 Week 3 13 ATT / 82 YDS / 3 TDs 7 TAR / 7 REC / 60 YDS / 1 TD

