With the Miami Dolphins taking on the New England Patriots in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Raheem Mostert a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Raheem Mostert score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: -200 (Bet $20.00 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Mostert has taken 84 carries for a team-leading 474 rushing yards (67.7 yards per game) while scoring nine touchdowns.

Mostert also has 19 catches for 151 yards (21.6 per game) and two TDs.

Mostert has recorded multiple rushing touchdowns in three games. And he has hit paydirt on the ground in five games in all.

He has made two touchdown catches this year in seven games, one apiece on two occasions.

Raheem Mostert Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chargers 10 37 1 2 13 0 Week 2 @Patriots 18 121 2 1 6 0 Week 3 Broncos 13 82 3 7 60 1 Week 4 @Bills 7 9 0 3 36 0 Week 5 Giants 10 65 1 2 13 0 Week 6 Panthers 17 115 2 3 17 1 Week 7 @Eagles 9 45 0 1 6 0

