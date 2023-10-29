Will Raheem Mostert Score a Touchdown Against the Patriots in Week 8?
With the Miami Dolphins taking on the New England Patriots in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Raheem Mostert a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Will Raheem Mostert score a touchdown against the Patriots?
Odds to score a TD this game: -200 (Bet $20.00 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Mostert has taken 84 carries for a team-leading 474 rushing yards (67.7 yards per game) while scoring nine touchdowns.
- Mostert also has 19 catches for 151 yards (21.6 per game) and two TDs.
- Mostert has recorded multiple rushing touchdowns in three games. And he has hit paydirt on the ground in five games in all.
- He has made two touchdown catches this year in seven games, one apiece on two occasions.
Raheem Mostert Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|10
|37
|1
|2
|13
|0
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|18
|121
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 3
|Broncos
|13
|82
|3
|7
|60
|1
|Week 4
|@Bills
|7
|9
|0
|3
|36
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|10
|65
|1
|2
|13
|0
|Week 6
|Panthers
|17
|115
|2
|3
|17
|1
|Week 7
|@Eagles
|9
|45
|0
|1
|6
|0
