Will River Cracraft Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
River Cracraft was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins take on the New England Patriots at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. Trying to find Cracraft's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
In the passing game, Cracraft has been targeted eight times, with season stats of 87 yards on six receptions (14.5 per catch) and one TD.
River Cracraft Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- The Dolphins have two other receivers on the injury list this week:
- Tyreek Hill (DNP/hip): 53 Rec; 902 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs
- Jaylen Waddle (LP/back): 30 Rec; 359 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Week 8 Injury Reports
Dolphins vs. Patriots Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Cracraft 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|8
|6
|87
|31
|1
|14.5
Cracraft Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|5
|3
|40
|1
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|2
|2
|34
|0
|Week 3
|Broncos
|1
|1
|13
|0
