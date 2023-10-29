River Cracraft was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins take on the New England Patriots at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. Trying to find Cracraft's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Rep River Cracraft and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In the passing game, Cracraft has been targeted eight times, with season stats of 87 yards on six receptions (14.5 per catch) and one TD.

Keep an eye on Cracraft's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

River Cracraft Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

The Dolphins have two other receivers on the injury list this week: Tyreek Hill (DNP/hip): 53 Rec; 902 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs Jaylen Waddle (LP/back): 30 Rec; 359 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 8 Injury Reports

Dolphins vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Cracraft 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 8 6 87 31 1 14.5

Cracraft Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 5 3 40 1 Week 2 @Patriots 2 2 34 0 Week 3 Broncos 1 1 13 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.