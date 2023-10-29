In the Week 8 tilt between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Salvon Ahmed hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Salvon Ahmed score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +295 (Bet $10 to win $29.50 if he scores a TD)

This season Ahmed has rushed for 50 yards (12.5 per game) on 14 carries with one touchdown.

Ahmed also makes an impact in the passing game, with 39 receiving yards on seven catches (9.8 yards per game).

Ahmed has one rushing touchdown in four games.

Salvon Ahmed Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chargers 3 11 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Patriots 3 13 0 3 28 0 Week 6 Panthers 6 23 1 3 11 0 Week 7 @Eagles 2 3 0 1 0 0

