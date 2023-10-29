Tua Tagovailoa has a decent matchup when his Miami Dolphins face the New England Patriots in Week 8 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Patriots have allowed 210.6 passing yards per game, 12th in the NFL.

Tagovailoa has passed for 2,092 yards (298.9 yards per game) this season, as Tagovailoa has completed 71.2% of his passes (163-for-229), with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions. Also, Tagovailoa has scampered for 18 rushing yards (2.6 per game) on 15 carries.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Tagovailoa and the Dolphins with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tagovailoa vs. the Patriots

Tagovailoa vs the Patriots (since 2021): 4 GP / 207.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD

4 GP / 207.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD No opposing quarterbacks have registered 300 or more passing yards in an outing against New England this season.

The Patriots have allowed six players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

New England has given up at least two passing touchdowns to two quarterbacks in 2023.

No opposing QB has thrown for more than two touchdowns in an outing against the Patriots this season.

The pass defense of the Patriots is giving up 210.6 yards per contest this season, which ranks 12th in the NFL.

The Patriots' defense ranks 10th in the league by conceding 1.1 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (eight total passing TDs).

Watch Dolphins vs Patriots on Fubo!

Dolphins Player Previews

Tua Tagovailoa Passing Props vs. the Patriots

Passing Yards: 278.5 (-115)

278.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-208)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Tagovailoa with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tagovailoa Passing Insights

So far this year, Tagovailoa has hit the over on his passing yards prop total in four of seven opportunities.

The Dolphins have passed 56.3% of the time and run 43.7% this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.

Tagovailoa is No. 1 in the league averaging 9.1 yards per attempt (2,092 total yards passing).

Tagovailoa has thrown for a touchdown in all seven games this year, with more than one TD pass four times.

He has scored 15 of his team's 31 offensive touchdowns this season (48.4%).

Tagovailoa has passed 34 times out of his 229 total attempts while in the red zone (46.6% of his team's red zone plays).

Tua Tagovailoa Rushing Props vs the Patriots

Rushing Yards: 3.5 (-120)

Tagovailoa Rushing Insights

So far this season, Tagovailoa has hit the over three times on his rushing yards prop bet (in seven opportunities).

Tagovailoa has no rushing touchdowns in seven games this season.

He has two red zone rushing carries (5.1% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Tagovailoa's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Eagles 10/22/2023 Week 7 23-for-32 / 216 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 1 ATT / -3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 10/15/2023 Week 6 21-for-31 / 262 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 10/8/2023 Week 5 22-for-30 / 308 YDS / 2 TDs / 2 INTs 2 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/1/2023 Week 4 25-for-35 / 282 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 9/24/2023 Week 3 23-for-26 / 309 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.