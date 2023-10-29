The October 29 matchup between the Miami Dolphins (5-2) and the New England Patriots (2-5) will feature a showdown between quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones. Below, we highlight all of the numbers and trends you need to know about these two signal callers heading into this week's matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Dolphins vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Tagovailoa this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tua Tagovailoa vs. Mac Jones Matchup

Tua Tagovailoa 2023 Stats Mac Jones 7 Games Played 7 71.2% Completion % 66.7% 2,092 (298.9) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,480 (211.4) 15 Touchdowns 7 6 Interceptions 7 18 (2.6) Rushing Yards (Per game) 70 (10) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Other Matchup Previews

Tua Tagovailoa Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 276.5 yards

: Over/Under 276.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Patriots Defensive Stats

This year, the Patriots have had one of the bottom defenses in the league, ranking 25th in the NFL by giving up 25.3 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 16th in the NFL with 311.3 total yards allowed per contest.

When it comes to stopping the pass, New England is 17th in the NFL with 1,474 passing yards allowed (210.6 per game) and 13th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.3).

Against the run, the Patriots' defense is 16th in the NFL with 705 rushing yards allowed (100.7 per game) and 19th with six rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, New England is eighth in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 45.8%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it ranks 14th at 37.9%.

Who comes out on top when the Dolphins and the Patriots square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Mac Jones Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 222.5 yards

: Over/Under 222.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Dolphins Defensive Stats

This year, the Patriots are having trouble keeping opposing offenses at bay, surrendering 25.3 points per game (16th in NFL).

When it comes to stopping the pass, New England ranks 17th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (1,474) and 10th in passing TDs allowed (eight).

Against the run, the Patriots' defense is 16th in the NFL with 705 rushing yards allowed (100.7 per game) and 19th with six rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, New England is 14th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed (37.9%) and eighth in red-zone efficiency allowed (45.8%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.