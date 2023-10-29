Will Tyreek Hill Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Tyreek Hill did not participate in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins match up with the New England Patriots at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. All of Hill's stats can be found on this page.
Entering Week 8, Hill has 53 receptions for 902 yards -- 17 yards per catch -- and seven receiving touchdowns, plus one carry for 14 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 74 occasions.
Tyreek Hill Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hip
- The Dolphins have two other receivers on the injury report this week:
- River Cracraft (LP/shoulder): 6 Rec; 87 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Jaylen Waddle (LP/back): 30 Rec; 359 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Week 8 Injury Reports
Dolphins vs. Patriots Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Hill 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|74
|53
|902
|351
|7
|17
Hill Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|15
|11
|215
|2
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|9
|5
|40
|1
|Week 3
|Broncos
|11
|9
|157
|1
|Week 4
|@Bills
|5
|3
|58
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|9
|8
|181
|1
|Week 6
|Panthers
|10
|6
|163
|1
|Week 7
|@Eagles
|15
|11
|88
|1
