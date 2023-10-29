Tyreek Hill did not participate in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins match up with the New England Patriots at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. All of Hill's stats can be found on this page.

Entering Week 8, Hill has 53 receptions for 902 yards -- 17 yards per catch -- and seven receiving touchdowns, plus one carry for 14 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 74 occasions.

Tyreek Hill Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Hip

The Dolphins have two other receivers on the injury report this week: River Cracraft (LP/shoulder): 6 Rec; 87 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Jaylen Waddle (LP/back): 30 Rec; 359 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Dolphins vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Hill 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 74 53 902 351 7 17

Hill Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 15 11 215 2 Week 2 @Patriots 9 5 40 1 Week 3 Broncos 11 9 157 1 Week 4 @Bills 5 3 58 0 Week 5 Giants 9 8 181 1 Week 6 Panthers 10 6 163 1 Week 7 @Eagles 15 11 88 1

