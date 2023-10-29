Tyreek Hill will be up against the 12th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Miami Dolphins play the New England Patriots in Week 8, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Hill has 53 receptions for a team-high 902 yards and seven TDs this campaign. He has been targeted 74 times.

Hill vs. the Patriots

Hill vs the Patriots (since 2021): 3 GP / 63 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 63 REC YPG / REC TD New England's defense has not let a player pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Patriots have allowed eight opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against New England on the season.

The 210.6 passing yards per game yielded by the Patriots defense makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.

The Patriots have the No. 10 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding eight this season (1.1 per game).

Dolphins Player Previews

Tyreek Hill Receiving Props vs. the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 91.5 (-115)

Hill Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Hill has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 57.1% of his games (four of seven).

Hill has been targeted on 74 of his team's 232 passing attempts this season (31.9% target share).

He is averaging 12.2 yards per target (sixth in NFL play), racking up 902 yards on 74 passes thrown his way.

Hill has reeled in a touchdown pass in six of seven games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has seven total touchdowns this season (22.6% of his team's 31 offensive TDs).

Hill (nine red zone targets) has been targeted 26.5% of the time in the red zone (34 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Hill's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Eagles 10/22/2023 Week 7 15 TAR / 11 REC / 88 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 10/15/2023 Week 6 10 TAR / 6 REC / 163 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 10/8/2023 Week 5 9 TAR / 8 REC / 181 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/1/2023 Week 4 5 TAR / 3 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 9/24/2023 Week 3 11 TAR / 9 REC / 157 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

