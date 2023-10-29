Should you bet on Tyreek Hill finding his way into the end zone in the Miami Dolphins' upcoming Week 8 matchup versus the New England Patriots, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Tyreek Hill score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: -154 (Bet $15.40 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

This campaign Hill has 53 receptions (on 74 targets) for a team-best 902 yards (128.9 per game) and seven TDs.

Hill has hauled in a touchdown pass in six of seven games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

Tyreek Hill Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 15 11 215 2 Week 2 @Patriots 9 5 40 1 Week 3 Broncos 11 9 157 1 Week 4 @Bills 5 3 58 0 Week 5 Giants 9 8 181 1 Week 6 Panthers 10 6 163 1 Week 7 @Eagles 15 11 88 1

