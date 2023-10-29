Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins play the New England Patriots in Week 8 at Hard Rock Stadium, where they'll face J.C. Jackson and the New England Patriots defense. For more stats and analysis on the Dolphins receivers' matchup against the Patriots' secondary, continue reading.

Dolphins vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida TV: CBS

Tyreek Hill Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Patriots 133.6 19.1 1 6 14.63

Tyreek Hill vs. J.C. Jackson Insights

Tyreek Hill & the Dolphins' Offense

Tyreek Hill has hauled in 53 catches for 902 yards (128.9 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone seven times as a receiver.

Looking at passing yards, Miami has 2,100 (300 per game), the second-most in the NFL.

The Dolphins are scoring the most points in the NFL, 34.3 per game.

Miami ranks 19th in the NFL in pass rate, throwing the ball 33.1 times per game.

In the red zone, the Dolphins are throwing the ball quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking eighth in the NFL with 34 total red-zone pass attempts (46.6% red-zone pass rate).

J.C. Jackson & the Patriots' Defense

J.C. Jackson has a team-leading one interception to go along with 13 tackles and four passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, New England ranks 17th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (1,474) and 10th in passing touchdowns allowed (eight).

The Patriots' defense has struggled this season, as it ranks 25th in the league with 177 points allowed (25.3 per game).

No player has put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against New England this season.

The Patriots have allowed a touchdown pass to eight players this season.

Tyreek Hill vs. J.C. Jackson Advanced Stats

Tyreek Hill J.C. Jackson Rec. Targets 74 34 Def. Targets Receptions 53 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 17 16 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 902 13 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 128.9 2.6 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 351 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 9 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 7 1 Interceptions

