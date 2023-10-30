Aleksander Barkov Jr. will be among those on the ice Monday when his Florida Panthers meet the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Considering a bet on Barkov in the Panthers-Bruins matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL

ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Barkov Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Barkov has a plus-minus rating of +5, while averaging 17:57 on the ice per game.

Barkov has a goal in one of his six games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Barkov has recorded a point in a game four times this year over six games played, with multiple points in two games.

Barkov has posted an assist in a game four times this season in six games played, including multiple assists once.

Barkov has an implied probability of 65.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Barkov has an implied probability of 52.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Barkov Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 12 goals in total (just 1.5 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

The team has a league-leading goal differential at +14.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 6 Games 11 6 Points 12 1 Goals 3 5 Assists 9

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.