Bam Adebayo and the rest of the Miami Heat will be taking on the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 106-90 loss against the Timberwolves, Adebayo put up 19 points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Adebayo's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-108)

Over 17.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-114)

Over 8.5 (-114) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-111)

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bucks were 14th in the NBA last year, giving up 113.3 points per game.

Giving up 44.2 rebounds per game last year, the Bucks were 20th in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Bucks were ranked fifth in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 23.9 per game.

The Bucks gave up 12.1 made 3-pointers per game last season, 11th in the NBA in that category.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/26/2023 40 20 10 10 0 1 2 4/24/2023 30 15 8 2 0 1 1 4/22/2023 30 12 11 5 0 1 2 4/19/2023 25 18 5 1 0 0 1 4/16/2023 33 22 9 7 0 0 2 2/24/2023 25 18 7 1 0 0 1 2/4/2023 36 16 11 8 0 0 2 1/14/2023 31 20 13 2 0 2 0 1/12/2023 34 24 12 1 0 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.