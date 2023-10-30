Panthers vs. Bruins Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 30
The Boston Bruins (7-0-1) take on the Florida Panthers (4-3) at TD Garden on Monday, October 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL, with both teams heading into the game following a win. The Bruins defeated the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 in their last game, while the Panthers are coming off a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Prepare for this showdown with a glimpse at who we predict will come out on top in Monday's game.
Panthers vs. Bruins Predictions for Monday
Our computer projection model for this encounter calls for a final score of Bruins 4, Panthers 1.
- Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-165)
- Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.2 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Bruins (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Panthers vs Bruins Additional Info
Panthers Splits and Trends
- Florida has won both of its games that were decided by one goal.
- The Panthers have scored three or more goals in six games, earning eight points from those contests.
- Florida has scored a lone power-play goal in four games this season and has registered six points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Florida is 2-2-0 (four points).
- The Panthers' opponents have had more shots in three games. The Panthers finished 2-1-0 in those matchups (four points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Panthers AVG
|Panthers Rank
|14th
|3.25
|Goals Scored
|2.86
|21st
|1st
|1.5
|Goals Allowed
|2.86
|10th
|12th
|31.9
|Shots
|33.9
|5th
|5th
|28.3
|Shots Allowed
|30.1
|14th
|17th
|17.24%
|Power Play %
|16%
|19th
|1st
|97.06%
|Penalty Kill %
|66.67%
|32nd
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Panthers vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.