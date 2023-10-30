The Boston Bruins (7-0-1) take on the Florida Panthers (4-3) at TD Garden on Monday, October 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL, with both teams heading into the game following a win. The Bruins defeated the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 in their last game, while the Panthers are coming off a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Prepare for this showdown with a glimpse at who we predict will come out on top in Monday's game.

Panthers vs. Bruins Predictions for Monday

Our computer projection model for this encounter calls for a final score of Bruins 4, Panthers 1.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-165)

Bruins (-165) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.2 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Bruins (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Panthers vs Bruins Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

Florida has won both of its games that were decided by one goal.

The Panthers have scored three or more goals in six games, earning eight points from those contests.

Florida has scored a lone power-play goal in four games this season and has registered six points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Florida is 2-2-0 (four points).

The Panthers' opponents have had more shots in three games. The Panthers finished 2-1-0 in those matchups (four points).

Team Stats Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 14th 3.25 Goals Scored 2.86 21st 1st 1.5 Goals Allowed 2.86 10th 12th 31.9 Shots 33.9 5th 5th 28.3 Shots Allowed 30.1 14th 17th 17.24% Power Play % 16% 19th 1st 97.06% Penalty Kill % 66.67% 32nd

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Panthers vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL

ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.