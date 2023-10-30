Heat vs. Bucks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 30
The Milwaukee Bucks (1-1) square off against the Miami Heat (1-2) as 5.5-point favorites on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSSUN.
Heat vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
Heat vs. Bucks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Heat 114 - Bucks 109
Heat vs Bucks Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Bucks
- Pick ATS: Heat (+ 5.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Heat (-5.3)
- Pick OU:
Under (223.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 223.2
Heat Performance Insights
- Because of the Heat's offensive struggles last year, ranking worst in the NBA with 109.5 points per game, they had to rely on their defense, which ranked second-best in the league by surrendering 109.8 points per game.
- Miami struggled to pile up rebounds last season, ranking fourth-worst in the league with 40.6 boards per game. It ranked sixth by allowing 41.9 rebounds per contest.
- The Heat ranked 25th in the NBA with 23.8 dimes per game.
- Miami ranked third-best in the NBA by forcing 15 turnovers per game. It ranked ninth in the league by committing 12.8 turnovers per contest.
- The Heat, who were 16th in the league with 12 treys per game, shot just 34.4% from beyond the arc, which was fourth-worst in the NBA.
