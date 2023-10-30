The Milwaukee Bucks (1-1) square off against the Miami Heat (1-2) as 5.5-point favorites on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSSUN.

Heat vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSSUN

BSWI and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Heat vs. Bucks Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 114 - Bucks 109

Heat vs Bucks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Bucks

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 5.5)

Heat (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Heat (-5.3)

Heat (-5.3) Pick OU: Under (223.5)



Under (223.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.2

Heat Performance Insights

Because of the Heat's offensive struggles last year, ranking worst in the NBA with 109.5 points per game, they had to rely on their defense, which ranked second-best in the league by surrendering 109.8 points per game.

Miami struggled to pile up rebounds last season, ranking fourth-worst in the league with 40.6 boards per game. It ranked sixth by allowing 41.9 rebounds per contest.

The Heat ranked 25th in the NBA with 23.8 dimes per game.

Miami ranked third-best in the NBA by forcing 15 turnovers per game. It ranked ninth in the league by committing 12.8 turnovers per contest.

The Heat, who were 16th in the league with 12 treys per game, shot just 34.4% from beyond the arc, which was fourth-worst in the NBA.

