Carter Verhaeghe will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins face off on Monday at TD Garden, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Verhaeghe in that upcoming Panthers-Bruins game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Carter Verhaeghe vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Verhaeghe Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Verhaeghe has averaged 18:04 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

Verhaeghe has a goal in three games this year through seven games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Verhaeghe has a point in four games this season through seven games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

In one of seven games this year, Verhaeghe has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

The implied probability is 52.6% that Verhaeghe hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of Verhaeghe having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Verhaeghe Stats vs. the Bruins

On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest unit in the NHL by conceding 12 total goals (1.5 per game).

The team has a league-leading goal differential at +14.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 7 Games 11 4 Points 10 3 Goals 3 1 Assists 7

