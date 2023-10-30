The Florida Panthers, with Eetu Luostarinen, take the ice Monday versus the Boston Bruins at TD Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Luostarinen in the Panthers-Bruins matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Eetu Luostarinen vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +165)

0.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Luostarinen Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Luostarinen has averaged 17:26 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

Luostarinen has yet to score a goal through seven games this year.

Luostarinen has registered a point in one of seven games playedthis year.

In one of seven games this year, Luostarinen has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

The implied probability is 37.7% that Luostarinen hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 27.8% chance of Luostarinen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Luostarinen Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 12 goals in total (just 1.5 per game), the least in the league.

The team has a league-leading goal differential at +14.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 7 Games 11 1 Points 7 0 Goals 2 1 Assists 5

