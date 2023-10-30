Can we anticipate Evan Rodrigues scoring a goal when the Florida Panthers play the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Evan Rodrigues score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Rodrigues stats and insights

Rodrigues has scored in one of seven games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.

This is his first game of the season versus the Bruins.

Rodrigues has picked up two assists on the power play.

He has a 9.5% shooting percentage, attempting 3.0 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have allowed 12 goals in total (just 1.5 per game), the least in the league.

So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 18.6 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL

ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

