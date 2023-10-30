Can we anticipate Evan Rodrigues scoring a goal when the Florida Panthers play the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Evan Rodrigues score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Rodrigues stats and insights

  • Rodrigues has scored in one of seven games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Bruins.
  • Rodrigues has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • He has a 9.5% shooting percentage, attempting 3.0 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have allowed 12 goals in total (just 1.5 per game), the least in the league.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 18.6 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

