Evan Rodrigues and the Florida Panthers will play on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Boston Bruins. There are prop bets for Rodrigues available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Evan Rodrigues vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Rodrigues Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Rodrigues has averaged 18:39 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +6.

Through seven games played this season, Rodrigues has scored at least one goal on one occasion and had multiple goals in that game.

Rodrigues has a point in four of seven games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In four of seven games this season, Rodrigues has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Rodrigues has an implied probability of 53.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Rodrigues going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Rodrigues Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have allowed 12 goals in total (only 1.5 per game), the least in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+14) is the best in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 7 Games 2 8 Points 0 2 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

