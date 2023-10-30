For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Florida Panthers and the Boston Bruins on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Gustav Forsling a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Gustav Forsling score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsling stats and insights

Forsling has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Bruins.

Forsling has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have allowed 12 goals in total (just 1.5 per game), the least in the NHL.

So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 18.6 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL

ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

