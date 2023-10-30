Gustav Forsling and the Florida Panthers will play on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Boston Bruins. Prop bets for Forsling are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Gustav Forsling vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Forsling Season Stats Insights

Forsling has averaged 24:51 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +5).

In one of seven games this year, Forsling has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Forsling has registered a point in one of seven games playedthis year.

Forsling has yet to put up an assist this season through seven games.

Forsling's implied probability to go over his point total is 40% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Forsling going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.

Forsling Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 12 goals in total (just 1.5 per game), the least in the league.

The team's +14 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 7 Games 11 1 Points 6 1 Goals 2 0 Assists 4

