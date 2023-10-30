Heat vs. Bucks Injury Report Today - October 30
Take a look at the injury report for the Miami Heat (1-2), which currently has four players listed on it, as the Heat ready for their matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks (1-1) at Fiserv Forum on Monday, October 30 at 8:00 PM ET.
Miami Heat Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kevin Love
|PF
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|11
|9.5
|2
|Caleb Martin
|SF
|Questionable
|Knee
|2
|3
|1
|Josh Richardson
|SG
|Questionable
|Foot
|Haywood Highsmith
|SF
|Questionable
|Knee
Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today
Bucks Injuries: Khris Middleton: Out (Rest)
Heat vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: BSWI and BSSUN
Heat vs. Bucks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Bucks
|-5.5
|223.5
