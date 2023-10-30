Take a look at the injury report for the Miami Heat (1-2), which currently has four players listed on it, as the Heat ready for their matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks (1-1) at Fiserv Forum on Monday, October 30 at 8:00 PM ET.

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kevin Love PF Questionable Shoulder 11 9.5 2 Caleb Martin SF Questionable Knee 2 3 1 Josh Richardson SG Questionable Foot Haywood Highsmith SF Questionable Knee

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Bucks Injuries: Khris Middleton: Out (Rest)

Heat vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI and BSSUN

Heat vs. Bucks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -5.5 223.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.