Kyle Lowry and his Miami Heat teammates will match up versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 106-90 loss to the Timberwolves (his previous game) Lowry posted three points and seven assists.

In this piece we'll dive into Lowry's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-114)

Over 8.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+108)

Over 3.5 (+108) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-114)

Over 4.5 (-114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+102)

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bucks were 14th in the league last year, conceding 113.3 points per game.

The Bucks gave up 44.2 rebounds on average last season, 20th in the league.

Giving up an average of 23.9 assists last season, the Bucks were the fifth-ranked squad in the league.

Defensively, the Bucks gave up 12.1 made three-pointers per game last season, 11th in the NBA.

Kyle Lowry vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/26/2023 18 10 1 2 2 0 0 4/24/2023 24 6 4 5 0 1 1 4/22/2023 28 15 1 3 2 1 1 4/19/2023 18 5 4 3 1 0 1 4/16/2023 18 2 1 3 0 0 1

