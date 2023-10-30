When the Florida Panthers take on the Boston Bruins on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Matthew Tkachuk light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Matthew Tkachuk score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Tkachuk stats and insights

Tkachuk has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.

Tkachuk has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has a 3.1% shooting percentage, attempting 4.6 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest unit in the NHL by allowing 12 total goals (1.5 per game).

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL

ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

