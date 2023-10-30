Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers will play the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, at TD Garden. Prop bets for Tkachuk are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Matthew Tkachuk vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Tkachuk Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Tkachuk has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 19:15 on the ice per game.

Tkachuk has a goal in one of his seven games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Tkachuk has a point in four games this season (out of seven), including multiple points three times.

In three of seven games this year, Tkachuk has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 69.4% that Tkachuk goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Tkachuk going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 50%.

Tkachuk Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 12 goals in total (just 1.5 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's +14 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 7 Games 11 7 Points 16 1 Goals 6 6 Assists 10

