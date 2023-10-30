Will Nick Cousins Score a Goal Against the Bruins on October 30?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Florida Panthers and the Boston Bruins on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Nick Cousins a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Nick Cousins score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Cousins stats and insights
- In one of seven games this season, Cousins scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Bruins.
- Cousins has no points on the power play.
- Cousins averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.
Bruins defensive stats
- On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest unit in the NHL by conceding 12 total goals (1.5 per game).
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Panthers vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
