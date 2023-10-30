For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Florida Panthers and the Boston Bruins on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Nick Cousins a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nick Cousins score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Cousins stats and insights

In one of seven games this season, Cousins scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Bruins.

Cousins has no points on the power play.

Cousins averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest unit in the NHL by conceding 12 total goals (1.5 per game).

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL

ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.