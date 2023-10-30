Oliver Ekman-Larsson and the Florida Panthers will meet the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Ekman-Larsson's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL

ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ekman-Larsson Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Ekman-Larsson has averaged 24:22 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

In one of seven games this year, Ekman-Larsson has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In three of seven games this year, Ekman-Larsson has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Ekman-Larsson has had an assist twice this year in seven games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

The implied probability that Ekman-Larsson goes over his points over/under is 43.5%, based on the odds.

Ekman-Larsson has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Ekman-Larsson Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 12 goals in total (just 1.5 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's +14 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 7 Games 1 3 Points 0 1 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.