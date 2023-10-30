Here's a look at the injury report for the Florida Panthers (4-3), which currently has three players listed on it, as the Panthers ready for their matchup against the Boston Bruins (7-0-1) at TD Garden on Monday, October 30 at 7:00 PM ET.

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Aaron Ekblad D Out Shoulder Brandon Montour D Out Shoulder Sam Bennett C Questionable Lower Body

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Milan Lucic LW Out Lower Body Jakub Lauko C Out Face

Panthers vs. Bruins Game Info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Arena: TD Garden

Panthers Season Insights

The Panthers have 20 goals this season (2.9 per game), 21st in the NHL.

Florida concedes 2.9 goals per game (20 total), the eighth-fewest in the league.

They have the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at 0.

Bruins Season Insights

The Bruins' 26 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Its goal differential (+14) paces the league.

Panthers vs. Bruins Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-165) Panthers (+140) 6

