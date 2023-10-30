Coming off a win last time out, the Boston Bruins will host the Florida Panthers (who also won their previous game) on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch the action on ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL as the Bruins and the Panthers square off.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL

Panthers vs Bruins Additional Info

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have one of the best defenses in the league, giving up 20 total goals (2.9 per game), seventh in the league.

The Panthers have 20 goals this season (2.9 per game), 22nd in the NHL.

On the defensive side, the Panthers have allowed 18 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (20 total) over that span.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sam Reinhart 7 7 2 9 2 2 42.9% Evan Rodrigues 7 2 6 8 7 0 25% Matthew Tkachuk 7 1 6 7 7 4 - Aleksander Barkov Jr. 6 1 5 6 2 4 49.6% Dmitry Kulikov 7 0 5 5 3 4 -

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have conceded 12 total goals (only 1.5 per game), the fewest in NHL action.

The Bruins' 26 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.

Over on the defensive side, the Bruins have allowed only 12 goals (1.5 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 26 goals over that time.

Bruins Key Players