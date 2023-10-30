Monday's NHL lineup features a contest between the favored Boston Bruins (7-0-1, -165 on the moneyline to win at home) and the Florida Panthers (4-3, +140 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL.

Panthers vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL

ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Panthers vs. Bruins Total and Moneyline

Bruins Moneyline Panthers Moneyline Total BetMGM -165 +140 6

Panthers vs. Bruins Betting Trends

Florida has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in three of seven games this season.

The Bruins are 6-1 when favored on the moneyline this season.

This season the Panthers have two wins in the four games in which they've been an underdog.

Boston is 6-1 when playing with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter (85.7% win percentage).

Florida has played with moneyline odds of +140 or longer once this season and won that game.

