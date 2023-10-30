Panthers vs. Bruins: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 30
Monday's NHL lineup features a contest between the favored Boston Bruins (7-0-1, -165 on the moneyline to win at home) and the Florida Panthers (4-3, +140 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL.
Panthers vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Panthers vs. Bruins Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Bruins Moneyline
|Panthers Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-165
|+140
|6
Panthers vs. Bruins Betting Trends
- Florida has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in three of seven games this season.
- The Bruins are 6-1 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- This season the Panthers have two wins in the four games in which they've been an underdog.
- Boston is 6-1 when playing with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter (85.7% win percentage).
- Florida has played with moneyline odds of +140 or longer once this season and won that game.
