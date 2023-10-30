Brad Marchand and Matthew Tkachuk are two of the best players to watch when the Boston Bruins meet the Florida Panthers at TD Garden on Monday, October 30 at 7:00 PM ET.

Panthers vs. Bruins Game Information

Panthers Players to Watch

Florida's Sam Reinhart has collected two assists and seven goals in seven games. That's good for nine points.

Evan Rodrigues' eight points this season, including two goals and six assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Florida.

This season, Tkachuk has scored one goal and contributed six assists for Florida, giving him a point total of seven.

In the crease, Anthony Stolarz has a 1-0-0 record this season, with a .964 save percentage (third-best in the league). In 1 game, he has 27 saves, and has given up one goal (1.0 goals against average).

Bruins Players to Watch

One of the leading offensive players this season for Boston, David Pastrnak has 13 points in eight games (eight goals, five assists).

Charlie McAvoy has picked up eight points (one per game), scoring one goal and adding seven assists.

Marchand has posted four goals and four assists for Boston.

Jeremy Swayman (4-0-0) has a 1.3 goals against average and a .957% save percentage (sixth-best in league).

Panthers vs. Bruins Stat Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 14th 3.25 Goals Scored 2.86 21st 1st 1.5 Goals Allowed 2.86 10th 12th 31.9 Shots 33.9 5th 5th 28.3 Shots Allowed 30.1 14th 17th 17.24% Power Play % 16% 19th 1st 97.06% Penalty Kill % 66.67% 32nd

