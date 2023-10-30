The Boston Bruins (7-0-1) host the Florida Panthers (4-3) at TD Garden on Monday, October 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL, with each team fresh off a win. The Bruins took down the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 in their last game, while the Panthers are coming off a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Panthers vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL

ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-165) Panthers (+140) 6 Bruins (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have been an underdog in four games this season, and won two (50.0%).

Florida has played as an underdog of +140 or more once this season and won that game.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 41.7% chance of victory for the Panthers.

Florida's games this season have had more than 6 goals three of seven times.

Panthers vs Bruins Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Panthers vs. Bruins Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 26 (15th) Goals 20 (22nd) 12 (1st) Goals Allowed 20 (7th) 5 (16th) Power Play Goals 4 (21st) 1 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 9 (27th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Panthers Advanced Stats

The Panthers' 20 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 22nd in the NHL.

The Panthers' 20 total goals allowed (2.9 per game) are the seventh-fewest in the NHL.

They have a 0 goal differential, which ranks 16th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.