Panthers vs. Bruins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Boston Bruins (7-0-1) host the Florida Panthers (4-3) at TD Garden on Monday, October 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL, with each team fresh off a win. The Bruins took down the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 in their last game, while the Panthers are coming off a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken.
Panthers vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Bruins (-165)
|Panthers (+140)
|6
|Bruins (-1.5)
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have been an underdog in four games this season, and won two (50.0%).
- Florida has played as an underdog of +140 or more once this season and won that game.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 41.7% chance of victory for the Panthers.
- Florida's games this season have had more than 6 goals three of seven times.
Panthers vs Bruins Additional Info
Panthers vs. Bruins Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|26 (15th)
|Goals
|20 (22nd)
|12 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|20 (7th)
|5 (16th)
|Power Play Goals
|4 (21st)
|1 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|9 (27th)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- The Panthers' 20 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 22nd in the NHL.
- The Panthers' 20 total goals allowed (2.9 per game) are the seventh-fewest in the NHL.
- They have a 0 goal differential, which ranks 16th in the league.
