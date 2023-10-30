Top Player Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Bruins on October 30, 2023
Player props are available for David Pastrnak and Sam Reinhart, among others, when the Boston Bruins host the Florida Panthers at TD Garden on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.
Panthers vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Sam Reinhart Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
Reinhart is one of the top offensive options for Florida with nine points (1.3 per game), with seven goals and two assists in seven games (playing 20:55 per game).
Reinhart Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 21
|2
|0
|2
|4
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 19
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Devils
|Oct. 16
|2
|0
|2
|5
Evan Rodrigues Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
Evan Rodrigues is a leading scorer for Florida with eight total points this season. He has scored two goals and added six assists in seven games.
Rodrigues Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 21
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Devils
|Oct. 16
|0
|1
|1
|4
Matthew Tkachuk Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Matthew Tkachuk has seven points so far, including one goal and six assists.
Tkachuk Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 28
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 24
|0
|2
|2
|7
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Devils
|Oct. 16
|0
|2
|2
|4
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
One of Boston's top offensive players this season is Pastrnak, who has scored 13 points in eight games (eight goals and five assists).
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Red Wings
|Oct. 28
|2
|1
|3
|5
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 26
|1
|1
|2
|9
|at Blackhawks
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Ducks
|Oct. 22
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Kings
|Oct. 21
|1
|2
|3
|4
Charlie McAvoy Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Charlie McAvoy is another of Boston's most productive contributors through eight games, with one goal and seven assists.
McAvoy Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Red Wings
|Oct. 28
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 26
|0
|3
|3
|1
|at Blackhawks
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|6
|at Ducks
|Oct. 22
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Kings
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|2
