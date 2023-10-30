Player props are available for David Pastrnak and Sam Reinhart, among others, when the Boston Bruins host the Florida Panthers at TD Garden on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Panthers vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL

ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Panthers vs. Bruins Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

Reinhart is one of the top offensive options for Florida with nine points (1.3 per game), with seven goals and two assists in seven games (playing 20:55 per game).

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Oct. 28 0 0 0 2 vs. Sharks Oct. 24 1 0 1 4 vs. Canucks Oct. 21 2 0 2 4 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 19 1 1 2 4 at Devils Oct. 16 2 0 2 5

Evan Rodrigues Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Evan Rodrigues is a leading scorer for Florida with eight total points this season. He has scored two goals and added six assists in seven games.

Rodrigues Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Oct. 28 0 0 0 0 vs. Sharks Oct. 24 0 1 1 0 vs. Canucks Oct. 21 0 2 2 4 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 19 0 0 0 4 at Devils Oct. 16 0 1 1 4

Matthew Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Matthew Tkachuk has seven points so far, including one goal and six assists.

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Oct. 28 1 0 1 4 vs. Sharks Oct. 24 0 2 2 7 vs. Canucks Oct. 21 0 0 0 2 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 19 0 0 0 3 at Devils Oct. 16 0 2 2 4

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

One of Boston's top offensive players this season is Pastrnak, who has scored 13 points in eight games (eight goals and five assists).

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Red Wings Oct. 28 2 1 3 5 vs. Ducks Oct. 26 1 1 2 9 at Blackhawks Oct. 24 0 0 0 3 at Ducks Oct. 22 0 0 0 4 at Kings Oct. 21 1 2 3 4

Charlie McAvoy Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Charlie McAvoy is another of Boston's most productive contributors through eight games, with one goal and seven assists.

McAvoy Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Red Wings Oct. 28 1 0 1 3 vs. Ducks Oct. 26 0 3 3 1 at Blackhawks Oct. 24 0 0 0 6 at Ducks Oct. 22 0 1 1 0 at Kings Oct. 21 0 0 0 2

