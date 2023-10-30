Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks World Series Game 3 on October 30, 2023
Player prop bet options for Marcus Semien, Corbin Carroll and others are listed when the Texas Rangers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Monday (first pitch at 8:03 PM ET).
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Max Scherzer Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Scherzer Stats
- The Rangers will send Max Scherzer (13-6) to the mound for his 28th start this season.
- In 27 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 14 of them.
- In 27 starts, Scherzer has pitched through or past the fifth inning 22 times. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.
- He has made 27 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.
Scherzer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Astros
|Oct. 23
|2.2
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Astros
|Oct. 18
|4.0
|5
|5
|5
|4
|1
|at Blue Jays
|Sep. 12
|5.1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 6
|3.0
|6
|7
|7
|4
|2
|vs. Twins
|Sep. 1
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|2
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Semien Stats
- Semien has collected 185 hits with 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 72 walks. He has driven in 100 runs with 14 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .276/.348/.478 on the season.
- Semien has hit safely in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .217 with three walks.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 27
|1-for-6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Astros
|Oct. 23
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Astros
|Oct. 22
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Astros
|Oct. 20
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Corey Seager Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Seager Stats
- Corey Seager has recorded 156 hits with 42 doubles, 33 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 96 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashed .327/.390/.623 on the year.
Seager Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 27
|1-for-4
|3
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Astros
|Oct. 23
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|7
|0
|at Astros
|Oct. 22
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Oct. 20
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 161 hits with 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs, 57 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen 54 bases.
- He's slashing .285/.362/.506 so far this season.
- Carroll hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .364 with a triple, a walk and six RBI.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Oct. 28
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Rangers
|Oct. 27
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at Phillies
|Oct. 24
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|at Phillies
|Oct. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Oct. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Christian Walker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Walker Stats
- Christian Walker has 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs, 62 walks and 103 RBI (150 total hits). He's also swiped 11 bases.
- He has a slash line of .258/.333/.497 on the year.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Oct. 28
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Oct. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Phillies
|Oct. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|at Phillies
|Oct. 23
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Oct. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
