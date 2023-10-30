Can we count on Ryan Lomberg lighting the lamp when the Florida Panthers take on the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Ryan Lomberg score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Lomberg stats and insights

Lomberg is yet to score through seven games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Bruins.

Lomberg has no points on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 12 goals in total (only 1.5 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL

ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

