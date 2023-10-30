The Florida Panthers' upcoming contest versus the Boston Bruins is scheduled for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Sam Bennett score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Sam Bennett score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Bennett 2022-23 stats and insights

  • Bennett scored in 14 of 63 games last season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • On the power play, he scored four goals while picking up five assists.
  • He took 2.4 shots per game, sinking 8.3% of them.

Bruins 2022-23 defensive stats

  • Defensively, the Bruins were the stingiest squad in NHL action, conceding 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game).
  • The Bruins secured seven shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 23.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

