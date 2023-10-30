The Florida Panthers' upcoming contest versus the Boston Bruins is scheduled for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Sam Bennett score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Sam Bennett score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Bennett 2022-23 stats and insights

Bennett scored in 14 of 63 games last season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

On the power play, he scored four goals while picking up five assists.

He took 2.4 shots per game, sinking 8.3% of them.

Bruins 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Bruins were the stingiest squad in NHL action, conceding 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game).

The Bruins secured seven shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 23.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL

ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

