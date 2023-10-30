Will Sam Bennett Score a Goal Against the Bruins on October 30?
The Florida Panthers' upcoming contest versus the Boston Bruins is scheduled for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Sam Bennett score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Sam Bennett score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Bennett 2022-23 stats and insights
- Bennett scored in 14 of 63 games last season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- On the power play, he scored four goals while picking up five assists.
- He took 2.4 shots per game, sinking 8.3% of them.
Bruins 2022-23 defensive stats
- Defensively, the Bruins were the stingiest squad in NHL action, conceding 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game).
- The Bruins secured seven shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 23.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Panthers vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
