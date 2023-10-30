In the upcoming contest versus the Boston Bruins, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we count on Sam Reinhart to find the back of the net for the Florida Panthers? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sam Reinhart score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Reinhart stats and insights

Reinhart has scored in five of seven games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

This is his first game of the season against the Bruins.

Reinhart has scored three goals on the power play.

Reinhart's shooting percentage is 28.0%, and he averages 3.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 12 goals in total (just 1.5 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.6 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL

ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.