Sam Reinhart will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins play at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30, 2023. There are prop bets for Reinhart available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sam Reinhart vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL

ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Reinhart Season Stats Insights

Reinhart's plus-minus this season, in 20:55 per game on the ice, is +5.

In five of seven games this season Reinhart has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Reinhart has a point in five of seven games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

In two of seven contests this year, Reinhart has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

The implied probability that Reinhart hits the over on his points prop total is 60.6%, based on the odds.

Reinhart has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Reinhart Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 12 goals in total (just 1.5 per game), the least in the league.

The team's +14 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 7 Games 11 9 Points 10 7 Goals 7 2 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.