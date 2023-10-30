On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers go head to head against the Boston Bruins. Is Steven Lorentz going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Steven Lorentz score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Lorentz stats and insights

Lorentz is yet to score through seven games this season.

He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.

Lorentz has zero points on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 12 goals in total (just 1.5 per game), the least in the NHL.

So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 18.6 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL

ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

