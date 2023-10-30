The Miami Heat, with Tyler Herro, take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Herro, in his most recent game (October 28 loss against the Timberwolves), posted 22 points and four assists.

Below, we look at Herro's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Tyler Herro Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-111)

Over 21.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-125)

Over 4.5 (-125) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-118)

Over 3.5 (-118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-132)

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Bucks allowed 113.3 points per contest last year, 14th in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Bucks were 20th in the NBA last year, allowing 44.2 per contest.

In terms of assists, the Bucks were fifth in the league defensively last year, giving up 23.9 per game.

On defense, the Bucks gave up 12.1 made three-pointers per contest last season, 11th in the league.

Tyler Herro vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/16/2023 19 12 2 2 2 1 0 2/24/2023 28 14 5 1 3 0 0 2/4/2023 38 24 5 6 2 0 1

